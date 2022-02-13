Lobbying in BJP for Deputy Chairman’s post in Upper House

With election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled to be held this legislature session starting from Monday, the BJP is witnessing lobbying from its senior members for the post.

The BJP member from Chikkamagaluru Local Authorities constituency M.K. Pranesh had been elected as the Deputy Chairman in January 2021 with the help of Janata Dal (Secular) in an arrangement between BJP and JD(S) after the death of JD(S) member and the then Deputy Chairman S.L. Dharme Gowda. As per the arrangement, the Chairman’s post went to JD(S) member Basavaraj Horatti.

However, the election to the post has been necessitated since Mr. Pranesh retired on January 5 after completing his term. Though he has been re-elected, the election to the post of Deputy Chairman has to be held since he took oath as the member again, ceasing to be the Deputy Chairman, sources said.

While Mr. Pranesh is expected to be re-nominated by BJP, sources said that three other seniors, including veteran Ayanur Manjunath, Y.A. Narayanswamy and Arun Shahapur, are keen on the post. “A decision on the candidate is expected to be taken by Monday night,” BJP sources said.

The election is expected to be held next week, after the Governor’s address to the joint legislature, and it will be decided at the Business Advisory Committee meeting. In the 75-member Upper House, the BJP candidate is expected to win since the party has 37 members, and is banking on the newly elected Independent member Lakhan Jharkiholi for support.