Live telecast on DD Chandana

As a part of virtual Dasara fete for the people to watch the finale staying indoors over the pandemic scare, Jamboo Savari, the biggest attractions of Mysuru Dasara, will be telecast live on Doordarshan Chandana and some social media platforms.

Between 2.59 p.m. and 3.20 p.m., Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will perform Nandi Dwaja puja at the Balarama Gate of the palace on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 26. This will be followed by the flagging off of the Dasara procession at the palace between 3.40 p.m. and 4.15 p.m.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said arrangements for virtual Dasara had been made.

A note from the Dasara Festival Committee said these events can be watched live in DD Chandana besides the Facebook page of Department of Information and Public Relations https://www.facebook.com/mysorevarthe/ and the YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvhg-sbsHV_ybFvK6lu7HLoa0mh3yCcVC

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee of the Health Department had recommended making Dasara a virtual fete in view of curbs on public gatherings and to ensure than none miss the famed event. The Dasara inauguration atop the Chamundi Hills was also live streamed on social media platforms and in some channels.