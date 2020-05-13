Live streaming a wedding for parents’ sake

Lakshminarayana Jois, an astrologer, and his wife Jayalakshmi, a Gram Panchayat member from Kodur in Hosanagar taluk, could not travel to Bengaluru owing to lockdown to attend the wedding of their son held on Wednesday. But video streaming of the event enabled them to become a part of it.

The marriage of their son, K.L. Shivashchandra Jois, a software engineer, was fixed with Kavyashree, a resident of Bengaluru, on May 13. Though they had booked a convention hall at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru for the ceremony, it was decided to hold the event at the bride’s house.

The video streaming was arranged for the relatives who could not make it to the ceremony. Mr. Jois and his wife, who watched the event at their house in Kodur village, blessed the couple by showering akshathe (coloured rice) towards the television screen after the mangalyadharana ceremony was performed.

Mr. Jois said that an elderly couple in Bengaluru who are his close relatives discharged the responsibilities of groom's parents during the wedding rituals. “This arrangement and live streaming the event for the relatives and friends was inevitable owing to the prevailing restrictions on travelling. We should adapt ourselves to the challenge posed by COVID-19 situation,” he added.