Lion dies at Rani Channamma Zoo

The 11-year-old animal had been brought from Shivamogga; its siblings doing fine

A lion in the Rani Channamma Zoo died of illness in Bhoot Ramana Hatti village in Belagavi district on Thursday. The 11-year-old lion, Nakul, fell ill a few days ago. It was suffering from a digestive disorder.

A team of veterinary doctors tried hard but failed to save it, a senior officer told The Hindu.

“The lion brought from Shivamogga zoo also had some problems adjusting to the climate here,” another zoo officer said.

A team of doctors that carried out the post-mortem said that the wild animal died of multi-organ failure. It suffered from vomiting and dysentery for the last few days before dying on Thursday.

Similar problems had plagued the animal four months ago, veterinarian Prakash Jattennavar, who conducted the post-mortem, said.

There were cysts in its kidney and liver and there was some damage to the lungs. One reason could be advancing age. But such sudden problems are common among animals of the cat family, he said. “It was well fed and well cared for. There is no doubt about it,’’ he said, in response to a query.

The lion’s two siblings that were brought from Shivamogga are doing fine, Deputy Conservator of Forests Harsha Bhanu said.

Zoo curator Rakesh Arjunwad, zoo doctor Nirupama Jaisingh and others were present at a media briefing on Thursday.