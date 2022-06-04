Lingayat seers to meet in Dharwad on June 7

In the wake of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement on re-revising lessons on Basaveshwara, Lingayat seers, under the guidance of Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli and Sri Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt, will meet in Dharwad on June 7 to decide the next course of action.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, the head of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, Kudalasangama, said that the CM’s statement on revising lessons on Basavanna had brought some solace. “However, the dissolution of the textbook revision committee is not of much use as it had already completed its work. What is important is that all those errors and discreditable words about Basavanna, his life and contribution, should be removed and the Chief Minister should immediately take action in this regard,” he said.

The Chief Minister should consult all the Lingayat seers or convene a meeting to decide on how the re-revision should be done, he said.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha S.M. Jamdar has urged the CM to initiate steps to correct other errors and misrepresentations as well. “Mr. Bommai has said that he would get corrected the errors in the text pertaining to the life and work of Basavanna. But, what about the other mistakes in the revised textbooks,” he asked.

Basavalinga Pattadevaru, the head of Bhalki Hiremath in Bidar district, however, has welcomed the CM’s statement and thanked him.