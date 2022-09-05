Lingayat seer from Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar math found dead

Sri Basava Siddalinga Swami dead in his quarters

Sri Basava Siddalinga Swami dead in his quarters

Lingayat math Seer dead

Sri Basava Siddalinga Swami dead in his quarters

special correspondent

belagavi

The seer of a Lingayat Math was found dead in his quarters in the math in Neginhal village near Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Monday morning.

Sri Basava Siddalinga Swami, 28, seer of Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Math was found dead by his devotees in the early hours. His attendants forced open the door and retrived his body. Followers and villagers soon gathered outside the Math.

In an informal discussion with his followers recently, he had expressed displeasure at his life. He was upset that his name had appeared in an audio clip in which two women had spoken about the character of some seers and their alleged illicit relationships. Police suspect this could be reason behind the seer’s decision to end his life.

A case is being registered.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Arogya Sahayavani - 104