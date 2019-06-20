Linganamakki proposal: Officials told to prepare DPR

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday said he had directed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on transporting water from the Linganamakki reservoir in Shivamogga district to quench the thirst of people of Bengaluru 300 km away.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who held a meeting with officials of BMRDA regarding the Linganamakki proposal, said the 1,400 million litres of water per day (MLD) being drawn from the Cauvery to meet the needs of Bengaluru’s growing population was not enough.

Although it was possible to draw an additional 800 MLD from Cauvery V Stage, even this was not adequate to meet the growing demand in the city. The amount of water drawn from Cauvery I and II stages had also reduced. Hence, there was a need to chalk out alternatives, he said.

The Linganamakki proposal, which is part of the B.N. Thyagaraja-led committee report of 2014, is to draw 30 tmcft of water from the reservoir in Phase I and later augment it to 60 tmcft.

“We will study the pros and cons of the project after the DPR is ready. As Linganamakki is 300 km away from Bengaluru, it is estimated that the project may require ₹12,000 crore,” Dr. Parameshwara added.