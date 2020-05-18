Karnataka

Lightning kills youth in Udupi

One person was killed when lightning struck him at Katpady village in Udupi district on Sunday night while rains accompanied with gusty winds lashed the district on Monday.

According to the District Control Room, the youth who was killed has been identified as Bharath Kumar (21).

Meanwhile, five houses were damaged in Uliyargoli, Bada and Yellur villages in Kaup taluk due to rains. The loss to these five houses taken together has been estimated at ₹3.85 lakh.

The tin roofs of the checkpost at the border of Udupi district at Hejmady were blown away due to gusty winds on Sunday night. However, no was injured in the incident. Sadashiva Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that the administration had managed to put back the tin roofs at the checkpost.

Udupi received a rainfall of 24 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Karkala and Kundapur received 20 mm and 2 mm respectively.

