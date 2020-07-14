Life mostly unaffected duringlockdown in Kalaburagi

The week-long lockdown imposed by the district administration was not total in Kalaburagi city on the first day on Tuesday as life remained mostly unaffected.
The guidelines issued by the district administration allow partial relaxation for various sectors. However, there was confusion as grocery stores in the city were asked to down their shutters.
As per the guidelines, grocery stores, vegetable and fruit stalls and milk vendors will operate as usual, but the police reportedly went around asking such shops to pull down shutters in several areas in the city. This forced shopkeepers to seek clarity on the norms and the operating schedules from the authorities concerned.
Except for the withdrawal of long-distance bus services, reducing bus schedules in the city and closure of business establishments and hotels, two-wheelers, four-wheelers and autorickshaws were found operating across the city throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the police personnel at various traffic junctions seized autorickshaws and two-wheelers for violating prohibitory orders promulgated to prevent COVID-19. And, the city was deserted after 5 p.m., as the police personnel intensified their checks and started enquiring commuters about their venturing out during lockdown.
