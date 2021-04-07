Library Superintendent suspended after arrest

Gulbarga University suspended Library Superintendent Sharanappa Makund after he was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of luring a woman employee with a job offer and sharing her nude video on a WhatsApp group.

Makund was booked after the victim registered a case against him at Gulbarga University Police Station on Tuesday. Makund, the complaint said, forced the woman employee to share her nude video clip with the offer of a permanent job.

Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar on Wednesday issued the suspension order. Dr. Agsar stated that the accused did not turn up for duty for the last 10 days. Makund has tarnished the image of the university with his act, Dr. Agsar added.

On March 24, Mukund called the woman up and asked her to send a nude video of her’s with the promise of getting her a permanent job. The accused shared the video on several WhatsApp groups.