‘Let Congress vaccinate’ campaign launched

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday launched an online campaign to create awareness about the importance of vaccination and to build pressure to allow the Congress to directly procure vaccine worth ₹100 crore using MLA funds.

More than 20,000 people lent their support to the campaign on the day of the launch and shared their videos on Twitter and Facebook asking the BJP government to permit the Congress to procure vaccine directly.

“I request Congress workers to make people aware of how vaccination can defeat COVID-19, how the government has been slow in procuring vaccines, and how the Karnataka Congress has a proposal to directly procure vaccines, if only the government would let us. #LetCongressVaccinate,” KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said in a tweet.

“The Congress has been repeatedly asking for permission for vaccination from the government but we have not been granted it yet. On behalf of the party, we need your wholehearted support so that we can build pressure on the government and show to them how vaccines can be procured and administered to people, in a totally transparent, fair, and efficient manner,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also asserted that the BJP government has failed miserably on COVID-19 front.