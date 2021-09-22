Karnataka

Leopards sighted in Kavalageri village

Even as the Forest Department is busy trying to capture the leopard sighted in the vicinity of Nrupatunga Hills in Hubballi, residents of Kavalageri village in Dharwad taluk have alerted the authorities about leopard sighting.

While youths raised an alarm after they sighted a leopard in a sugarcane field in Kavalageri village in Dharwad taluk on Tuesday, a pair of leopards was sighted in the same village on Wednesday. The two leopards were seen in the sugarcane field of Shivappa Uppar.

Shivappa Uppar said that he saw a leopard approaching an ox and a goat in the field and after he raised an alarm and threw stones at it, another leopard appeared close behind it. However, they ran deep into the sugarcane field with standing crop and disappeared, he said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Yashpal Ksheersagar said that a team of 15 forest guards has been sent to carry out combing operation. The residents of the village have also been warned against venturing out unnecessarily, especially during sunset and sunrise, till the wild cats are caught, he said.


