Leopard trapped in toilet in Dakshina Kannada

A leopard that chased a stray dog was found trapped on Wednesday in a toilet of the house located in an isolated area in Kaikamba of Bilinele village, which is near Subrahmanya of Dakshina Kannada district.
According to Deputy Conservator of Forest V.Karikalan, the leopard was found in the small washroom of the house of Regappa.
In the early hours Wednesday, a family member of Regappa heard some sound and then noticed tail of an animal in the washroom. The woman locked the washroom from outside. Regappa informed the forest department personnel on Wednesday morning.
The forest department staff rushed to the spot and sneeked through the window of washroom to find the leopard and the dog inside.
Mr. Karikalan said net and cage has been placed outside the washroom to catch the leopard. Services of a veterinary doctor has been taken to dart, if needed, and capture the leopard. Additional cage and net have been taken from Uppinangady.
Steps are being taken to avoid crowding of people around the house, he said.
