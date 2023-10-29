Leopard sighted near Kudlu Gate

October 29, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

A leopard was spotted wandering in AECS Layout, Singasandra, Kudlu Gate, on Sunday morning causing panic among residents living in the vicinity. The Forest Department has now deployed its personnel to search for and capture the wild cat. However, the officials are yet to sight it.

While a few people have seen the big cat roaming around, a video which has surfaced shows an animal that resembles a leopard crossing the road in front of a moving vehicle. Sources said that the driver of the car seen in the video reportedly confirmed it was a leopard. Since this is also near a prominent international school, many parents are also scared, said a parent of a child of the school. Social media posts have been doing the rounds that a leopard was spotted at the Aeronautical Engineers Co-Operative Society (AECS) Layout.

The movement of the leopard has been captured on CCTV. Two dogs are seen following the leopard in an video where the leopard was spotted.

“We have deployed our staff and they are on the lookout for the leopard. However they are yet to find anything,” said N. Ravindra Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban. There are small patches of forest land in Kadugodi (Whitefield) area and it is not uncommon for leopards to wander out in the wee hours or dark hours, said another forest official. The official said there is no need for panic and the department will find out where this big cat has emerged from. Last year, two leopards were on the prowl on the outskirts of the city, one in Turahalli State Forest Area and another near Chikkajala on Kempegowda International Airport Road.