Lend a helping hand to clerks, Karnataka HC tells advocate bodies

Observing that the clerks of advocates play an important role by assisting them on court cases, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday asked the State Bar Council, the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru (AAB), and senior members of the bar to come together to lend a helping hand to the clerks in distress in view of the closure of courts owing to COVID-19.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while hearing a PIL petition filed by Karnataka State Level Advocates’ Clerks Association, Bengaluru.

The Bench noted that no monetary benefits could be extended to clerks registered under the Karnataka Registered Clerks Fund, established under Karnataka Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1983, as it permits monetary relief only when a clerk ceases to work or in case of death.

“It cannot be disputed that clerks play an important role for the benefit of members of the bar. Because of the closure of the courts, their income has stopped or reduced considerably. As most of the members of the association are registered clerks under the High Court rules, the AAB, the Bar Council, and the association should come together to evolve a scheme to give a helping hand,” the Bench observed. The Bench also asked the council to convene a meeting in this regard. Further hearing was adjourned till May 29.

