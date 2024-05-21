Legislative Council polls: 11 in the fray from South Teachers’ constituency

A total of eleven candidates including Marithibbe Gowda of Congress and BJP-JD (S) alliance nominee K. Vivekananda have been left in the fray for the June 3 elections to the Legislative Council from the South Teachers’ constituency.

Out of the thirteen candidates, who had filed their nomination papers to the constituency, E.C. Ningaraju and Raju K.R. had withdrawn their nominations, said a statement from G.C. Prakash, the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru, who is also the Returning Officer for the elections.

Mr. Ningaraju had filed his nomination papers after the BJP’s central leadership announced his candidature for the seat. But, given the seat-sharing understanding between the BJP and JD (S), he was asked to withdraw in favour of JD (S) nominee K. Vivekananda. Before withdrawing his nomination, Mr. Ningaraju had extended his support to Mr. Vivekananda to honour the BJP-JD (S) alliance.

Apart from Mr. Vivekananda and Marithibbe Gowda, the eleven candidates in the fray include former MLA and Kannada protagonist Vatal Nagaraj and former K.C. Puttasidda Shetty, MLC.

A statement from the Regional Commissioner’s office also said that polling for the South Teachers’ constituency will be held at a total of 44 polling stations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 3. While votes are cast on a preferential basis in the elections, the authorities have made it clear that there is no option for NOTA or None Of The Above (NOTA) in the elections.

The South Teachers’ constituency comprises of a total of 21,549 voters spread across Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts. While women comprise as many as 9,550 voters, a major chunk of voters are from Mysuru district.

While Mysuru district accounts for 10,439 voters, including 5,338 women, Mandya district accounts for 5,403 voters including 2,276 women. In Hassan, there are a total of 3,526 voters including 1,441 women, there are 2,181 voters in Chamarajanagar including 733 women.

Meanwhile, the candidates contesting the elections are trying to reach out to the electorate directly including making visits to their houses. With most educational institutions remaining closed for summer vacations, the candidates are unable to visit them in schools and colleges to seek votes. They have to reach out to them directly, said a source.

The ensuing elections appear to be a straight fight between Marithibbe Gowda of Congress, who has won from the constituency on four successive occasions from 2000, and alliance candidate from BJP-JD (S) K. Vivekananda.

While Marithibbe Gowda has expressed confidence in scripting his fifth straight win from the constituency, the BJP-JD (S) combine is looking forward to breaking Mr. Gowda’s grip on the electorate. BJP and JD (S) leaders pointed out that the Congress had lost in the constituency during the last three elections and the coming together of alliance partners in the elections will boost the prospects of their candidate.

However, Congress sources pointed out that Mr. Gowda will win not only because of the support he enjoys among the electorate in the constituency but also on account of the Congress party programmes including the Shakti, which is scheme for free travel for women in KSRTC buses.