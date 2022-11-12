Lecturer duped of ₹3.32 lakh by online fraudster, commits suicide

A 28-year-old lecturer allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Islampur village of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar distrct after she was deceived by an online investment.

Police identified the deceased as Arathi Kanate, a lecturer at a local college in Basavakalyan town.

Arathi met an acquaintance online, who insisted her to invest her hard earned money, ensuring that the money will be doubled. Believing his offer to be true, Arathi reportedly invested up to ₹2.5 lakh. The fraudster later convinced her that, if she further pays an additional amount of ₹82,000, he would ensure a job to her, besides the returns for the investment.

After realising that she had been duped having invested such huge amount without informing her family members, the lecturer committed suicide, police said. She also left behind a death note, in which she mentioned the acquaintance.

A case has been registered at Basavakalyan police station.