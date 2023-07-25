HamberMenu
LEA International submits preliminary report to develop Raichur city in Karnataka

The first interim report proposes all-round development of Raichur city, with focus on the conservation and preservation of historically significant traditions, culture, heritage and symbols

July 25, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The historic Khas Baoli (special well) in Raichur. The city in north Karnataka has several historical monuments besides special and unique features.

Canada-based LEA International Agency, experts in urban development, has submitted the first interim report to the Karnataka government on all-round development of Raichur city, with focus on the conservation and preservation of historically significant traditions, culture, heritage and symbols.

“I have gone through the report. I have suggested some changes. I will take the second report, and discuss the same with the Chief Minister and Urban development Minister shortly,” Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N. S. Boseraju said in Bengaluru on Tuesday July 25.

Mr Boseraju spoke to mediapersons after a detailed discussion with LEA International agency on the first interim report. 

“It has remodelled many world famous cities. It is also given valuable inputs to the Department of Public Works on road design keeping safety in mind,” the Science and Technology Minister said.

Also ReadA structure in Kalyana Karnataka that demonstrates architectural taste of Nizams

He said Raichur — a prominent city in Kalyana Karnataka region — was earlier under the Nizam rule, and has its own special and unique features.

“The task entrusted to LEA International was to modernise Raichur city while retaining its basic culture and heritage. We need to raise Raichur to a global level without losing its intrinsic identity,” Mr Boseraju explained.

