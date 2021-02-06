Lawyers protest against behaviour of police officer in Belagavi

Lawyers held a rasta roko protest in Belagavi on Friday over a police officer allegedly insulting a lawyer.
Members of the District Bar Association stopped vehicular movement in front of the district court and the Deputy Commissioner’s office for some time. They alleged that Sunil Patil, Circle Inspector, had used unparliamentary language against a lawyer, Chetan Eerannanavar, when the advocate went to Mal Maruti police station to file a case a few days ago.
They held a meeting in the Bar association hall and sought the police officer’s transfer. They demanded that M.G. Hiremath, Deputy Commissioner, meet them at the protest site. They also complained to the DC that disharmony between the police and lawyers could affect the delivery of justice.
Eventually, the protest was withdrawn after Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan communicated to the DC that the police officer in uestion had expressed regret over his actions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath