GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Law graduates selected as civil judges

March 02, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Three alumni of Raja Lakhamagouda Law College and a former student of B.V. Bellad Law College have been selected as Civil Judges after the recent direct recruitment process.

Aishwarya Guddinni, Megha Somannavar, and Vikas Dalwai, of Karnataka Law Society’s RLLC have been selected as civil judges as per a recent notification from the High Court of Karnataka

KLS president Anantha Mandagi, College Management Board Chairman M.R. Kulkarni, Principal A.H. Havaldar, Alumni Association Coordinator D. Prasannakumar, teachers and staff congratulated the successful past students.

Zaheer Athanur, a former student of KLE Society B.V. Bellad law college, has been selected as a civil judge.

M.R. Athanur is second on the merit list. Society chairman Prabhakar Kore, Board of Management Chairman R.B. Bellad, Principal B. Jayasimha, teachers and staff have congratulated him.

As per the Karnataka Judicial Services (Recruitment) Rules 2004 and Amended Rules 2011, 2015 and 2016, a notification was issued on March 9, 2023, for the recruitment of civil judges through direct recruitment. According to the notification, as many as 33 candidates have been selected as civil judges based on the marks obtained in the competitive examination held in November 2023 and the viva held from January 30 to February 1.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / crime, law and justice / court administration / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.