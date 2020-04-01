Karnataka

Launch e-commerce platforms to link farmers with consumers: expert

As farmers are struggling to take their produce to markets or directly sell them to consumers amid the lockdown, an agricultural extension expert has suggested measures to tide over the crisis, including launching e-commerce platforms involving farm universities and district-level Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

K. Narayana Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, said farm universities and district KVKs can launch online initiatives to directly link farmers with consumers. “All the districts have Krishi Vigyan Kendras, which will have agricultural experts. They should be immediately involved by the government in launching such marketing initiatives so that farmers can find a solution within their districts,” he told The Hindu. Furthermore, farmers should also be allowed to directly sell to consumers at the panchayat, hobli, taluk and district levels, he said, calling for dedicating playgrounds and school grounds for this.

He said enabling direct sale of produce to consumers may help farmers to get remunerative prices in this time of crisis. He also suggested that the government get more grounds in Bengaluru to facilitate direct sale of produce by farmers.

Expressing concern about farmers dumping their produce, he said such a scenario was a warning to the State as it was an indication that there could be severe shortage of vegetables and fruits in the coming months. “If such incidents increase, then more farmers will opt out of cultivating vegetables and fruits. This is bound to create a shortage, leading to rise in prices,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 10:01:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/launch-e-commerce-platforms-to-link-farmers-with-consumers-expert/article31230081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY