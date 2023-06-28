Largest drone-based land parcel mapping contract given to two organisations from State

June 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two geospatial organisations Allterra and NeoGeo have collaboratively won the largest-ever drone-based land parcel mapping contract through an open tender process from the Karnataka government.

What it covers

The project covers an area of 68,000 sq km, and 10 districts – Gadag, Koppal, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar, and Kalaburagi. Both companies have chosen Aereo as their technology partner for this project and the entire project will be done using Aereo’s drone solutions.

This work envisages deployment of approximately 60 survey-grade PPK drones to capture high-resolution images to generate maps with a resolution better than 5 cm per pixel. At full scale, the fleet of drones will be mapping an approximate area of 1,75,000 acres in a single day on an average.

Furthermore, the Survey Settlement and Land Records Department of Karnataka department will be using these Ortho-Rectified Images (ORIs) to create digital land parcel maps. These digital maps will play a critical role for updating landing ownership records, ground truthing, and enabling infrastructure development across the state.

Need of the hour

“Large Scale Mapping is the need of the hour to fast-track the digitization of land records in urban and rural areas. Through our drone solutions, we aim to deliver immense value to our partners and enable the Karnataka government to create ultra-high resolution digital survey maps that have multi-sector applications. We’re looking forward to this year-long collaboration and delivering on our targets,” said Vipul Singh, co-founder and CEO, Aereo.