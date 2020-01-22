Large turnout at rally against CAA, NRC in Kalaburagi

After the huge rally on December 19 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), Kalaburagi city witnessed another massive mobilisation with over 3 lakh people attending on Tuesday.

The 13-acre Peer Bangali ground, off Ring Road, and its adjoining roads were packed with people waving national flags. Senior national leaders of different political parties, including Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and M. Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee, apart from a host of activists including Swamy Agnivesh and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil addressed the gathering.

Mr. Yechury called the people for peaceful civil disobedience movement to defy CAA, NPR, and NCR to “save the country from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah”.

He said people should not give any details for NPR or NRC, but provide required information only for the census.

The very purpose of the NRC is to make the native people of this country, particularly those deprived sections living at the bottom of the social stratum, stateless,” he said.