Lanka blasts: Muslims express solidarity with Christians

Muslims gathered outside the iconic St. Philomena’s Church in Mysuru on Sunday in an expression of solidarity with Christians and victims of the serial blasts that rocked churches in Sri Lanka last week.

The gathering, comprising mostly representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Mysuru unit and other organisations, held aloft placards pledging to stand united with the people of the island nation in grief and sorrow. “We say yes to love and peace and no to terrorism,” stated a placard.

Representatives of the Muslim community had apparently taken inspiration from a similar expression by different communities after Muslims were gunned down in mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand recently.

The president of the unit Munawwar Pasha said they had gathered outside the church on Sunday to send out a message that they were against such inhuman acts.

The gesture by Muslims was appreciated by Fr. Williams from St Philomena’s church..