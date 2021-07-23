Landslides on rail line near Goa-Karnataka border

Mangaluru-Mumbai CST train derails; passengers safe

Following incessant rainfall, landslides have been reported at two locations in the ghat section of Hubballi division of South Western Railway (SWR). One location is between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim stations and the other between Caranzol and Dudhsagar stations.

Consequent to the landslides, Train no. 02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Vasco da Gama Express Special, which was bound for Vasco da Gama, was detained between Caranzol and Dudhsagar. This train is being pulled back to Castle Rock.

Mangaluru-Mumbai train derails

Train no. 01134 Mangaluru Jn - CST Terminus Express Special, which had been diverted via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj due to overflow of Vashishti river between Chiplun and Kamathe in Maharashtra, got derailed on the Dudhsagar-Sonaulim section of SWR on July 23, 2021.

Train no. 01134 Mangaluru Jn - CST Terminus Express Special, which had been diverted via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj due to overflow of Vashishti river between Chiplun and Kamathe in Maharashtra, got derailed on the Dudhsagar-Sonaulim section. The engine and the first general coach were derailed. No passenger was injured.

Subsequently, passengers of the affected coach were shifted to other coaches. Officials are trying to get the train back to Kulem, according to a release from SWR.

SWR Chief Public Relations Officer said that an Accident Relief Train (ART) from Castle Rock as well as another from Vasco da Gama were despatched to the site to restore the track.

SWR takes precautionary measures to prevent further land slips.

A team of senior officials of Hubballi division, including Divisional Railway Manager Aravind Malkhede, rushed to the site. Precautionary measures to prevent further land slips are being taken, the release said.

Status of passengers

All 345 passengers on board Train no. 01134 and 887 passengers on board Train no. 02780 are reported to be safe. Arrangement of buses to ferry the passengers were being made.

For passengers of Train no. 02780, arrangement of buses will be made at Londa for destinations such as Vasco da Gama, Belagavi, Hubballi.

For passengers of Train no. 01134, alternate transportation arrangements will be made from Madgaon or Mangaluru Junction based on feedback from passengers, the release said.

Meanwhile, arrangements for tea, snacks, drinking water were made at Castle Rock station and Kulem station for passengers of the two trains.

Food and water are being served to stranded passengers by SWR.

Trains cancelled

The following trains are cancelled or partially cancelled.

Cancelled on July 23:

Train. No. 08048 Vasco Da Gama - Howrah Express Special, Train. No. 07420 Vasco Da Gama - Tirupati Express Special and Train. No. 07420 / 07022 Vasco Da Gama – Tirupati / Hyderabad Express Special trains.

Partial cancellation:

Train. No. 02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Vasco Da Gama Express Special, which departed from Hazrat Nizamuddin on July 21, is partially cancelled between Londa and Vasco Da Gama, according to SWR.