Land acquisition process in Karnataka, Maharashtra need overhaul: NGO

A study by a civil society organisation, which undertakes research and activities to promote accountability and better governance in India, shows serious delays in the process of land acquisition in Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Three districts each
The study that analysed land acquisition cases, conducted by Daksh across three districts each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, highlights major shortcomings in both States when it comes to dealing with court cases relating to land acquisition which leads to more time being taken to resolve cases.
This study was conducted by manually collecting data from all district courts in the districts of Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka, as well as Beed, Amravati, and Raigad in Maharashtra, from 2008 to 2018. The key aspects of the data studied from district courts included average disposal time, average pendency time, average number of hearings, number of cases filed, and disposed. Additionally, the researchers looked at cases that reached the high courts. The study found that half of all land acquisition cases related to compensation. The cases involving a challenge to compensation constitute 52.9% and 51% of the aggregate land acquisition litigation before the Bombay and the Karnataka High Courts, respectively.
In these cases, the Bombay HC increased compensation in 46.8%, and the Karnataka HC in 41% cases.
The study also said that several States are yet to establish the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authorities as mandated by the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath