Lack of legal literacy even among educated citizens is reason for criticism on social media, says Justice Oka

Lack of legal literacy even among the educated citizens, particularly about criminal laws, is one of the reasons why criticism is seen on social media when courts pass orders granting bail and acquitting persons in criminal cases, said Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, a judge of the Supreme Court of India.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the silver jubilee event of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) in Bengaluru on Friday.

“...I realise that even educated citizens are not aware of provisions of the law, particularly criminal laws. And that is how when a judicial officer or a judge grants bail or acquits there is a lot of criticism on social media. Because even the educated classes do not realise the difference between grant of bail or acquittals. They do not know why bail is granted.”

Emphasising the importance of legal literacy programmes to be conducted by the State Legal Services Authorities at all levels of society, he pointed out that there was “complete lack of knowledge about the justice delivery system in our country”.

Stating that the court and the judges face a lot of criticism as people are not realising how the justice delivery system works, Mr. Justice Oka said that there was a need to involve more advocates and Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) to provide legal literacy to people.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, a judge of the Supreme Court, said the role of PLVs, who work at the grass-root levels on behalf of the legal services authorities need proper recognition and honour for their hard work.

The media, Mr. Justice Maheshwari said, would have to give publicity to the social work by the PLVs during crisis time. While reporting about an accident was required, it was equally important to report the aid provided to the victims of accidents as many times what gets reported was only the deprivation, and not the aid provided. Highlighting the selfless services of PLVs in the media would go a long way to motivate them, he added.