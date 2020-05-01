Labourers wanting to go out of State have to submit application

Migrant labourers wishing to leave the State to return home will have to make an application before the State government, either online or at civic/district administration offices. These applications will be sorted State-wise and clearance to travel home will be given after the respective State governments agree. Those leaving Karnataka will be subjected to medical tests, guidelines issued by the State government on Friday stated.

N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, and nodal officer for travel outside the State, said the process of receiving applications would begin from Saturday and arrangements — KSRTC buses or trains — will be made by the government, but the travel cost has to be borne by the passengers.

Five rakes on standby

Indian Railways, on Friday, announced ‘Shramik Special’ trains for migrant workers to travel home. Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway has geared up to send stranded migrant workers in the city to their respective States.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma told The Hindu that five rakes of train are on standby. “We are waiting for communication from the State government. Once we get the information on the number of people travelling and destinations they want to travel, required number of trains will be made available on those routes. At present, five rakes of trains are made ready. To maintain social distance during the travel, we allow only 54 people travel in a sleeper coach; normally it has a capacity to accommodate 72 passengers. In one train, approximately 1,200 people will be allowed to travel.”

It is said that more than one lakh migrant workers may want to leave the city.