Labourers board wrong bus, end up in Belagavi

A batch of labourers who were supposed to go to north India ended up in Belagavi after they boarded the wrong bus in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLA, said today.

The 50 labourers wanted to go to their villages in Rajastan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. They got down in Belagavi to realise they were in the wrong bus. The bus did not have a conductor to ask them where they wanted to go. That has created all the confusion, she said.

Officers have quarantined them in the Morarji Desai residential school in Sulaga village. The MLA said her office would supply the labourers with food and other items. She met the labourers at the quarantine facility and assured them that she would help them go to their States.

She told journalists that she would speak to district officers and try to arrange vehicles for the labourers. They should not suffer for the mistakes of some officers, she said.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said he would investigate the matter and send a report to the State government. “We will wait for instructions from the government,” he added.