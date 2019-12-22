Kuvempu University to host South India inter-university kho-kho tournament for men

Kuvempu University will host the South India-level inter-university kho-kho tournament for men for 2019-20. The event will be held at Jnana Sahyadri campus in Shankaraghatta near here from December 23 to 26.

B.P. Veerabhadrappa, VC, said at a press conference here on Saturday that as many as 74 teams — 23 from Karnataka, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 20 from Tamil Nadu, nine from Telangana, four from Kerala, and one from Puducherry — will compete in the tournament.

Arrangements have been made on campus to provide accommodation for 888 players and 148 officials from these 74 teams. He said that the teams that had bagged first four places in last year’s tournament — Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, that was the winner; Acharya Nagarjuna University that was the runner-up; Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, that had secured third place and University of Calicut that came fourth have been given direct entry to the quarter finals. The teams that will secure first four places in this year’s tournament will represent the south zone in national-level inter-university tournament, he said.

C.T. Ravi, Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture, will inaugurate the tournament on December 23 at 3.30 p.m. B.K. Sangameshwara, Bhadravathi MLA and D.S. Suresh, Tarikere MLA will be the guests.