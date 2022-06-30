Kuvempu University students yet to get Kannada ltextbooks

Delay in getting clearance from the state body and printing copies cited as reason

Delay in getting clearance from the state body and printing copies cited as reason

The first-year undergraduate students of Kuvempu University completed their first semester without getting the hard copies of Kannada language textbooks. Now, even 25 days after the classes in the second semester began, they have not got the textbooks.

The classes for the second semester began on June 6. The university authorities are getting repeated enquiries from faculty of degree colleges for textbooks. The university has entrusted the association of Kannada teachers with the task of printing of books.

The State Government implemented the new national education policy from the academic year 2021-22 at the undergraduate level. The syllabus was designed to meet the latest guidelines issued by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council. Getting clearance from the state body and printing the copies was delayed, forcing the authorities to distribute the soft copies. While a few students got the copies printed, many studies referred only to the soft copies ahead of the examinations.

An assistant professor, who wished not to be named, said the delay in distributing textbooks had affected the classes. “It is difficult to teach language without hard copies of the text on hand. Last semester, the students did not get the books at all. I wish the students get the textbooks early so that they can prepare for the semester exams”, he said. Another assistant professor pointed out that in the semester system it would be difficult to cover the syllabus even if the textbooks were made available in time. “If distributing textbooks is delayed in the current system, it would not be possible to give justice to the text”.

When The Hindu contacted Rachel Bari, Director of Prasaranga, the publication wing of the university, she said this time the Prasaranga was not printing Kannada textbooks. The Board of Studies of Kannada was looking after the textbooks. for the second semester However, the textbooks of other semesters printed earlier were available for distribution.

Prashant Naik, Head of the Board of Studies in Kannada, told The Hindu that in the last semester the distribution of textbooks could not happen because of procedural delay. “Again, this time it was delayed for technical issues. Now, the issue has been resolved. The association of Kannada teachers will get the printing done. Within a couple of days, the students will get the books”, he said.

Eom/