GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuvempu University: Deficit Budget presented

March 29, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Kuvempu University Finance Officer G. Bangarappa has presented a ₹1.86 crore deficit Budget for the financial year 2024–25. The university has proposed not to take up any fresh developmental work, owing to a financial crunch, and has decided to seek additional funds from the State government.

According to a press release issued by the university on Friday, G. Bangarappa presented the Budget before the academic council recently. As the university was going for the fourth cycle of NAAC accreditation this year, enough focus would be given to showcase the progress in the teaching and research fields.

The construction of 22 new lecture halls has been completed in Sahyadri Science College. They would be opened to students soon. Similarly, the hostel constructed utilising Rashtriya Uchchatar Shisksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds would also be opened for post-graduate students.

The Finance Officer estimated the revenue collections for the year would be ₹135.8 crore and the total expenditure would be ₹137.7 crore. There was a shortage of ₹1.85 crore, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.