Kuvempu University: Deficit Budget presented

March 29, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

Kuvempu University Finance Officer G. Bangarappa has presented a ₹1.86 crore deficit Budget for the financial year 2024–25. The university has proposed not to take up any fresh developmental work, owing to a financial crunch, and has decided to seek additional funds from the State government.

According to a press release issued by the university on Friday, G. Bangarappa presented the Budget before the academic council recently. As the university was going for the fourth cycle of NAAC accreditation this year, enough focus would be given to showcase the progress in the teaching and research fields.

The construction of 22 new lecture halls has been completed in Sahyadri Science College. They would be opened to students soon. Similarly, the hostel constructed utilising Rashtriya Uchchatar Shisksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds would also be opened for post-graduate students.

The Finance Officer estimated the revenue collections for the year would be ₹135.8 crore and the total expenditure would be ₹137.7 crore. There was a shortage of ₹1.85 crore, he added.