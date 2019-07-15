Kuvempu, Bendre highlighted importance of nature, says Chenni

The great poets, Kuvempu and Da.Ra. Bendre, teach us how to perceive nature through their works, said Rajendra Chenni, retired professor, on Sunday.

He was speaking at a seminar on the relationship between nature and humanity, organised at K.P. Purnachandra Tejaswi Trust, at Kottigehara in Mudigere taluk. “Human beings are the last beings to come to this world. However, we have been living here as if we are the owners,” he said.

Referring to poems by Bendre, Prof. Chenni explained how he looks at Mother Earth.

“The mother is a powerful metaphor in his poetry and it refers to his biological mother, the Earth, and nature as well. He comments on the destruction caused to the nature by man in his poetry in a distinct way,” he said.

L.C. Sumitra, speaking on Kuvempu’s literature, said the poet in his works narrated how mankind had been distancing itself from nature.

“In recent years, people want their native places retained to spend their weekends. They want someone else to look after their land,” she lamented.

The seminar was followed by a discussion on the recent development projects that harm forest and nature. Many participants expressed their anger over damage caused nature. Writer and theatre personality Prasad Raxidi conducted the discussion. A poets’ meet was also organised on the occasion. Poet Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy presided over the poets’ meet.