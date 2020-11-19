Karnataka

Kushalnagar to get new industries

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy holding discussions with the officials after inspecting the upcoming Kushalnagar Industrial Area at Kudlur in the district on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An industrial township is coming up at Kushalnagar in Kodagu district at a cost of ₹9.50 crore.

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) is establishing the industrial estate at Kudloor, near Kushalnagar town.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Thursday visited the area and inspected the works.

During her visit, she learnt that 114 industrial units that are planning to set up their operations owe ₹1.09 crore in tax to the local gram panchayats. Based on the government instructions, she told the KIADAB to collect the prescribed taxes from the units and ensure they are promptly paid to the respective gram panchayats.

Assistant Commissioner Eshwar Kumar Kandhu, Joint Director of Industries Lingaraju, officials from the KIADB, Karnataka Small Industries Development Board, and the taluk authorities were present.

