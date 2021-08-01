Karnataka

Kumathalli’s remarks on flood-hit people draw ire; he apologises

Mahesh Kumathalli, Athani MLA, courted controversy on Saturday after his reportedly flippant talk about flood-affected people, caught on camera, went viral on social media.

In one video clip, Mr. Kumathalli, who quit the Congress to get re-elected on the BJP ticket, is seen asking a person in a flood-affected area in Athani taluk to also give him a “quarter”. In the other one shot at a guest house, Mr. Kumathalli is seen expressing his “tough situation”. He is seen telling his followers that there were too many issues and he felt like throwing his cell phone away and going to sleep, fed up of calls from flood-affected people.

The video clips shot during his visit to flood-affected areas and one while speaking to his followers some time ago put the ministerial aspirant in an embarrassing situation as the viral videos evoked strong reactions.

Following widespread criticism, Mr. Kumathalli issued a statement apologising for his remarks and said he should not have spoken like that. He also said at that point of time he had just recovered from COVID-19 and had only spoken about how he felt at that point in time and did not want to hurt anyone.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 1:30:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kumathallis-remarks-on-flood-hit-people-draw-ire-he-apologises/article35660398.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY