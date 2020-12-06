Kumaraswamy’s remark on Congress sparks reactions

He had expressed regret over forming a coalition government after 2018 Assembly elections

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s regret over aligning with the Congress to form a coalition government after the 2018 Assembly polls has sparked reactions from across the political spectrum.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, a former Congressman, who was among the 17 coalition MLAs crossing over to the BJP, clarified that he was not among the followers of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

When his attention was drawn to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s accusation against Mr. Siddaramaiah and “his group” for destroying the goodwill he enjoyed among the people, Mr. Somashekar said he was already in the Congress before Mr. Siddaramaiah joined the party. Claiming that he was a disciplined soldier of the party as long as he was in the party, Mr. Somashekar sought to make it clear that he was not part of “Mr. Siddaramaiah’s group”.

Mahadevappa reacts

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement, however, invited much criticism from former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa.

In a tweet, Mr. Mahadevappa criticised the former Chief Minister’s statement that he was ruined by joining hands with the Congress because of his father H.D. Deve Gowda’s penchant for secularism. He said Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement was a blemish on the party’s name - Janata Dal (Secular).

The JD(S), which was at one point of time strongly proclaiming that it would be equidistant from both the Congress and BJP, had ended up striking an understanding with both the parties for the sake of power, he said.

By blurring the difference between “secularism” and “communalism”, Mr. Kumaraswamy had shown that he can make any kind of statement for the sake of power, Mr. Mahadevappa said.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha claimed Mr. Kumaraswamy had become a household name when he joined hands with the BJP and formed government. The BJP leader recalled Mr. Kumaraswamy’s village stays among other initiatives. Finally, the JD(S) leader has realised the mistake he had committed by forming a government with Congress, he added.