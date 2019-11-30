Kumaraswamy sheds tears only during elections: Sriramulu

Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Saturday said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is known for “hit-and-run” tactics and that he remembers people and sheds tears only during elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Sriramulu, who has stepped up his campaign for the party candidate in Hunsur, said he cannot speak the way Mr. Kumaraswamy does about leaders outside his party. “By commenting against me, he has insulted people who wear khavi (saffron fabric). He is perhaps unaware that many religious and saintly personalities in the State wear saffron clothes,” he said.

The Minister accused Mr Kumaraswamy of doing nothing for the State when he was heading the coalition government. “He ruled from a luxury hotel,” he charged.

He alleged that the JD(S) and the Congress had entered into a “secret pact” and are dreaming of forming the government yet again. They will come to know the reality soon.

He maintained that the JD(S) has no understanding with the BJP and JD(S) leaders were misleading the public with unfounded statements.

Meets grieving family

Meanwhile, Mr. Sriramulu visited the grieving family members of Abhishek Chand, who was shot dead in the United States by unidentified miscreants on Thursday, at his residence. Abhishek was pursuing master’s degree in computer science in San Bernardino, California.

Mr. Sriramulu told Abhishek’s father Sudesh Chand that he would speak to Union Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Pralhad Joshi urging them to provide assistance to the family.

The Centre would be urged to assist the family to visit the U.S.

He said he would write to the Ministry of External Affairs to speak to the U.S. authorities for the safety of Indian students studying in the U.S.