Kumaraswamy launches counter-attack on BSY

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday launched a counter-attack on former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa for protesting over the Jindal issue by alleging that the BJP State chief had taken ₹20 crore in cheque from the company.

He was speaking to presspersons at Channapatna in Ramanagaram district.

The BJP leaders recently staged protests against the coalition government for deciding to sell government land to Jindal company in Ballari. “The same Mr. Yeddyurappa had taken ₹20 crore and I had exposed it,” he alleged.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was ready to discuss the issue with the Opposition party but they did not accept his invitation.

The Chief Minister inspected the Iggaluru barrage and laid foundation stone for many development works at Channapatna, besides conducting Janata Darshan at Kodamballi and Akkuru.

As many as 8,542 farmers from the surroundings of J. Byadarahalli, Singarajipura, Beevi Halli, and Kodamballi received the loan waiver certificate at the functions.

Meanwhile, thieves pick-pocketed ₹25,000 from Krishna of Saraguru, ₹15,000 from Basavaraju of Sogala Doddi, and ₹50,000 from Shivalingaiah of Aaganahalli while Mr. Kumaraswamy was addressing the gathering.