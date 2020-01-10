Kumaraswamy demands Legislature House panel probe into Mangaluru violence

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday released over 35 video clips that show Mangaluru police “harassing” and rounding up bystanders and students during the protest. The police firing was done without any provocation even before any law and order problem arose.

“Police were ready to fire even before the commissioner order firing. This is a total failure in maintaining law and order by the police, he said.

Addressing press persons, the former chief minister demanded that a Legislature House committee be set up to probe the Mangaluru firing and the Police Commissioner and other senior officers should be immediately placed under suspension.

Read: Two die in police firing in Mangaluru as anti-CAA protests rock the country

He said he will table all the videos in the Legislative Assembly for discussion.

Refuting police claims that they fired in defence when some protesters tried to set a police station on fire, Mr. Kumaraswamy demanded that CCTV footage of a camera in the circle of the police station should be released by the police to prove their claim.

Explaining the videos, Mr. Kumarswamy disputed the footage released by the police, saying they released an edited version of the footage. “The police video shows an auto rickshaw transporting sacks of stones projecting that the violence was well planned. But, the fact is that [my video shows] that auto was transporting debris from some under construction building,” he said.

“Former Supreme Court judge was denied by the police to hold a Janata Adalat yesterday in Mangaluru. A senior journalist, who was part of the Janata Adalat team was denied permission to hold a press conference. This is condemnable and shows the government”s dictatorship,” he said.

The videos show students and other bystanders being heckled, journalists being shouted at, stone pelting on a masjid, lathi charge on street vendors and public. “This is to create fear among the public there,” he said.

“When protests against CAA are going on across the State, why is that violence happened only in Mangaluru. It is clearly a police sponsored violence,” he alleged.

Pointing out that not a single police personnel has been injured and hospitalised in Mangaluru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said innocent people had become victims. “Let the House committee probe,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP Government, he said, “BJP national president Amit Shah is coming to Hubballi to speak on CAA. I want to tell him to speak on Mahadayi, which is a burning issue there. Set aside your CAA and NRC. There is no urgency in understanding that.”