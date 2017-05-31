Kukkarahalli lake: 500 seed balls planted

More than 500 seed balls of various species of trees have been planted in the area around Kukkarahalli lake to add to the greenery here.

Social activist Vasanthkumar Mysoremath, with the help of staff of the horticulture division of University of Mysore, and volunteers, recently planted the seed balls on the east side of the lake in the barn land. The land was bared owing to destruction of flora and fauna on account of movement of earth movers and other heavy machinery while laying sewage pipes for diverting sewage water from Paduvarahalli area about 16 months ago.

“I approached the Registrar, UoM, and obtained, in principle, approval for this plan. With the help of a number of volunteers from Medar Block, Bamboo Bazaar, and also with the cooperation of Horticultural Officer Mujawar and his staff at Kukkarahalli, we have been able to plant more than 500 seed balls and some saplings I had with me on this barn land area. Every stick stuck to the ground denotes a seed-ball and also has a sink pit for storing rainwater,” Mr. Mysoremath said.

“500 more will be planted soon,” he said.