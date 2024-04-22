KSTDC properties in Nandi Hills and Hassan to be closed on election days 

April 22, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will close its properties in Nandi Hills in Chickballapur district and Belur and Halebidu in Hassan district on Lok Sabha election days, April 26 and May 7.

“We have already cancelled the bookings we had received for those days and initiated a refund. We want people to vote in larger numbers, and some of our employees would also have to travel to different places to vote on those days. Hence, we will be closing the properties,” said G. Jagadeesha, managing director, KSTDC.

Last year too, during the State Assembly elections, KSTDC had closed all its properties on election day.