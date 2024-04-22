GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KSTDC properties in Nandi Hills and Hassan to be closed on election days 

April 22, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Tourists seen at Nandi hills during weekends.

Tourists seen at Nandi hills during weekends. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will close its properties in Nandi Hills in Chickballapur district and Belur and Halebidu in Hassan district on Lok Sabha election days, April 26 and May 7.

“We have already cancelled the bookings we had received for those days and initiated a refund. We want people to vote in larger numbers, and some of our employees would also have to travel to different places to vote on those days. Hence, we will be closing the properties,” said G. Jagadeesha, managing director, KSTDC. 

Last year too, during the State Assembly elections, KSTDC had closed all its properties on election day.

Related Topics

election / properties (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.