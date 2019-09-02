KSTDC looking to bring double-decker buses to Mysuru and Hampi

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is making one more attempt to introduce double-decker buses in tourist places such as Mysuru and Hampi.

Earlier, after getting financial support from the State government, the KSTDC had floated a tender to procure six double-decker buses on the lines of the Big Bus in London. However, the corporation received no response from bidders. In a new attempt, it has now floated a tender for fabrication of double-decker open buses on Eicher bus chassis. The selected builder will build the bus as per the specifications fixed by KSTDC and also comply with road safety rules.

KSTDC managing director Kumar Pushkar said if all goes to plan, four double-decker buses would be operated in Mysuru and two in Hampi in five or six months.

“The KSTDC initiative of an open bus in Mysuru was well-received by tourists during the previous Dasara season. The response made us approach the State government over operating double-decker buses, and it was approved. We had floated tenders last time, but did not receive a single bid. This time, we have gone for a different mode where the chassis will be purchased from a different producer. Tenders have been called for making the body of the bus,” Mr. Pushkar said. The tender document states that each bus will accommodate 60 passengers.

The official also said that depending on the success of double-decker buses in Mysuru and Hampi, measures would be taken to extend the service to other tourist destinations such as Vijayapura and Badami. The KSTDC will come up with various plans to promote double-decker services, including online booking option, and will provide guided tours on these buses.

When asked about plans to introduce double-decker buses in Bengaluru covering tourist destinations, he said, “Owing to various factors such as increased traffic, flyovers are not suitable for the operation of double-decker buses. At present, Mysuru and Hampi are ideal places for the operation of double-decker buses.”

A few years ago, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had made a proposal to reintroduce double-decker buses on city roads, but the project never took off. The BMTC, too, had cited increased traffic population (now it has touched 82 lakh), flyovers, electric wires and other issues for non-feasibility of operating double-decker buses in the State capital. For the benefit of tourists, the BMTC has been operating ‘Bengaluru Darshini Service’ in the Central Business District that helps them visit 15 places in the area.