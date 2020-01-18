‘KSRTC staff should be treated like State govt. employees’

KSRTC employees should be treated on a par with State government employees, said H.S. Manjunath, general secretary, KSRTC Employees’ Union, here on Friday. He was speaking at a workers’ convention organised by the CITU.

The corporation had been serving the State and had won many awards at the national level. It could secure a prominent place in the country because of its drivers and conductors. “The employees have been working day and night for the corporation but do not get the benefits they deserve. The government should declare all employees as State government employees and revise their salaries,” he said.

In the last 20 years, the employees’ salary had gone up by just 37%. Though there was a rule to revise the pay scale for every four years, it had not been followed by the corporation, he alleged.

Vice-President of the union K. Prakash, CITU district president Dharmesh and others were present. Earlier, the workers took out a protest march in the city.