KSRTC sets up COVID Care Centre at Peenya bus stop

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), in association with other organisations, has created a dedicated COVID Care Centre to manage asymptomatic and mild cases.
According to a KSRTC release, the corporation has provided ground and first floors on Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya for this purpose. Rotary, Advika Care Foundation, and Nayonika Eye Trust have joined hands with the corporation to set up this centre. While Prakriya Hospitals will manage this centre, Titan is the funding partner.
Developed as a public-private partnership initiative, the centre will have 200 beds in phase-1 and subsequently add another 100 beds if the number of cases increases. The centre was inaugurated on Wednesday by Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman S. Savadi.
CCC has provided 50% of the beds for KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and NEKRTC employees and their families, and 10% for patients referred by Rotary and Titan. These patients will be charged as per government indicated rates. Also, a mini bus has been converted into an ambulance with the available materials at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath