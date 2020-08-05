KSRTC sets up COVID Care Centre at Peenya bus stop

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), in association with other organisations, has created a dedicated COVID Care Centre to manage asymptomatic and mild cases.

According to a KSRTC release, the corporation has provided ground and first floors on Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya for this purpose. Rotary, Advika Care Foundation, and Nayonika Eye Trust have joined hands with the corporation to set up this centre. While Prakriya Hospitals will manage this centre, Titan is the funding partner.

Developed as a public-private partnership initiative, the centre will have 200 beds in phase-1 and subsequently add another 100 beds if the number of cases increases. The centre was inaugurated on Wednesday by Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman S. Savadi.

CCC has provided 50% of the beds for KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and NEKRTC employees and their families, and 10% for patients referred by Rotary and Titan. These patients will be charged as per government indicated rates. Also, a mini bus has been converted into an ambulance with the available materials at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh.