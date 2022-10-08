KSRTC is on a high, thanks to grand Dasara

Buses on the inter-city routes running fully packed even post-Dasara, 250 extra buses are still plying across the State from Mysuru with unceasing bookings

Buses on the inter-city routes running fully packed even post-Dasara, 250 extra buses are still plying across the State from Mysuru with unceasing bookings

MYSURU

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Mysuru division is expecting a ‘bumper’ revenue and the reason is understandable – the grand Mysuru Dasara.

In fact, the passenger traffic went up markedly after Vijayadashami and the Corporation is anticipating a record inter-state departures on Sunday. Preparations are being done accordingly as the passenger load to Mysuru city appears to break the 2019 traffic going by unceasing bookings and packed buses.

In 2019, the Mysuru division earned a revenue of ₹1.79 crore during Dasara season. This year, the division is expecting double the revenue that was earned three years ago. “We are yet to estimate the revenue earned so far since the rush has not eased post-Dasara. All 250 special buses that we ran for Dasara are running fully packed even after the conclusion of the festivities as passenger load has been very encouraging,” said Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar.

When The Hindu contacted Mr. Kumar, he was overseeing the operations at the city bus terminus with a record traffic to Chamundi Hills and Brindavan Gardens. The buses to the tourist sites have been running full since Dasara. “All 50 additional buses are running full besides the route buses. Thanks to Dasara vacation, we may have to extend the services of special buses until the rush eases. It’s been a very good Dasara season as revenue registered in the last two years was very depressing,” he said.

Mr. Ashok Kumar said the division staff, especially the drivers and the conductors, have been working continuously since the start of festivities to ferry tourists to Mysuru.

Illumination tours

This year, KSRTC introduced ‘illumination tours’ which evoked a good response as more than ten trips were done so far and another trip has been booked for Sunday as the buses will take passengers around the city which has come alive with special Dasara illumination. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has extended the illumination till Sunday.

The ‘illumination tours’ are on the lines of ‘Ambari’, the open-roof double decker buses which was a big hit during Dasara as tickets till Vijayadashami were sold out.

“The Darshini tours like Giri Darshini, Jala Darshini also witnessed a reasonably good response as five to six buses were operated daily. We did not get a good response for the luxury bus customised tours to Kodagu but we ran a few buses on the Ooty trips,” Mr. Kumar said.