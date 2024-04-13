GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC implements surprise breathalyser tests to enhance safety measures

While KSRTC already conducts mandatory digital breathalyser tests for its drivers on a daily basis, the addition of surprise tests aims to ensure that no driver operates under the influence of alcohol. 

April 13, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to bolster safety measures and mitigate road accidents, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has implemented surprise breathalyser tests for its drivers. This decision was made during a monthly meeting chaired by Anbu Kumar, Managing Director, KSRTC.

While KSRTC already conducts mandatory digital breathalyser tests for its drivers on a daily basis, the addition of surprise tests aims to ensure that no driver operates under the influence of alcohol. A senior official from KSRTC affirmed that although there have been no recorded incidents of accidents caused by drunken drivers within the corporation in recent years, the introduction of random breathalyser tests will serve as a preventive measure to uphold safety standards.

“All drivers are required to undergo breathalyser tests at bus depots before being entrusted with vehicles. However, now apart from this we have decided to conduct surprise random checks,” official added.

In addition to surprise breathalyser tests, KSRTC has also mandated counselling sessions by the depot managers to educate drivers on accident prevention strategies. These sessions will emphasize the importance of adhering to safety protocols while on duty.

The Director of KSRTC’s Security and Vigilance Department recently issued a circular to all officials under its purview, instructing them to conduct breath-analyser tests on drivers, conductors, and other staff members daily. The circular delineated specific locations for testing, including depots before the commencement of shifts, control points, accommodations during night halts, and designated spots where drivers are on night duty.

Karnataka / Bangalore / Roads and Rails / safety of citizens / road safety / transport accident

