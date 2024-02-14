KSRTC distributes insurance relief 

February 14, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday (Feb. 15) handed over an Accident Insurance Relief Compensation of ₹1 crore to the dependent of one employee and ₹10 lakhs each under the Family Welfare Relief Scheme to the dependents of 16 employees who died due to illness.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “Two months ago, the corporation enhanced the family welfare relief amount from ₹3 lakhs to ₹10 lakhs, which has today benefited 16 families.”

The ₹1 crore accident relief insurance scheme was introduced to provide financial stability to the dependents of the employees who lost their lives or were physically disabled in accidents that occurred while on duty and off duty.