KSRTC, BMTC win national awards

February 12, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

KSRTC won two SKOCH national awards, recognizing its efforts in the areas of labour welfare initiatives and the Shakti scheme.

The SKOCH Group India is an autonomous industry-based think tank located in Delhi. Established in 1997, it introduced the SKOCH awards in 2003 to recognize excellence in governance, finance, technology, and inclusive growth. The selection of award-winning projects by the SKOCH group is based on benchmark performance and outcomes, KSRTC said.

At an event held at the Annexe Hall of the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, Y.K. Prakash, Deputy Chief Accounts Officer of KSRTC, received the awards from Sameer Kochhar, Chairman, and Gursharan, Vice Chairman of the Skoch Group.

BMTC also received an award for its effort to improve passenger safety during COVID-19. The corporation, in a first-of-a-kind initiative, introduced a digital pass, which allows paperless services and the purchase of monthly, weekly, and daily passes through a mobile application. Sunita J., Public Relations Officer, received the award on behalf of the corporation at the award ceremony held in New Delhi,” a release by BMTC stated.