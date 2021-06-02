Karnataka

KSMSL promises medicine supply to Yadgir district

Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSL) has promised Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya that necessary medicine for COVID-19 disease and black fungus will be supplied in a day or two.

Attending a Zoom meeting on the availability and requirement of medicine for Yadgir district on Wednesday, Anjum Parvez and Latha Kumari, Chairman and Managing Director of KSMSL, respectively, held a detailed discussion with Dr. Ragapriya and officials of the district Health Department.

Dr. Ragapriya told them that a majority of medicine for treating health conditions are available in the district. But, Enoxaparin and Methylprednisolone injections which are used to prevent blood clots and other complications arising from angina (chest pain) and heart attacks and treat other different inflammatory conditions are in shortage and are needed immediately.

Responding to her, Mr. Parvez and Ms. Latha Kumar assured her of supplying the required injections in a day or two. They further advised Dr. Ragapriya and the medical officers that treatment for patients suffering from black fungus should be given after thorough investigation. Liposomal Amphotericin B injection, which is used to treat black fungus, will be supplied in addition to medicine for treating COVID-19, they added.

District Health Officer Indhumathi Kamashetty and District Surgeon Sanjeev Kumar Raichurkar and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 7:03:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ksmsl-promises-medicine-supply-to-yadgir-district/article34709522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY