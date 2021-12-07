KSLU students from across State continue protest into the night

They are opposing offline examinations for the previous semesters now

Seeking the withdrawal of the decision of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) to hold offline examinations, scores of law students from different law colleges of the State have begun a protest on the KLSU campus in Hubballi, continuing into the night on Monday.

The main grouse of the students is that KSLU is insisting on holding offline examinations of the previous semesters now, after promoting them to the next semester. This was despite the fact that different modes of holding examinations, including the online mode, had been permitted by competent authorities.

The protest began on Monday morning with students from different parts of the State gathering in front of the main gate of the university demanding the withdrawal of the decision to conduct offline examinations.

The students said that they were not against holding the examinations but only against the university holding offline examinations. The protesting students said that they were unable to understand why the Vice-Chancellor of the university is insisting on holding offline examinations when classes during the previous semester were conducted through online mode.

They said that although options such as open book examination, assignment-based examination and online examination are available, the Vice-Chancellor was bent on conducting offline examinations which would further extend the duration of the “already extended duration” of the law course. Moreover, other universities teaching law have already cancelled offline examinations and adopted different methods for assessing students, they said.

Students Gaurav Nayak, Rajat Joglekar and others who were part of the protest said that they are unable to understand why the Vice-Chancellor is insisting on the offline mode of examinations. “The academic calendar has already been extended by six months,” the protesting students said.